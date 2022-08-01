Bosque County man charged with online solicitation of minor after McLennan County undercover operation

By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - A Bosque County man has been charged in connection with an undercover operation by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

John Richard Ivers III, 43, of Cranfills Gap, has been charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

MCSO’s Human Trafficking Unit had been communicating with him over social media, officials said.

On Monday afternoon, authorities said Ivers went to meet who he thought was an underage girl at an apartment complex on China Spring Highway, however, deputies were there to arrest him instead.

“Our guys are working overtime to catch these sex offenders and child molesters, they will not let up,” said Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

Ivers had to be medically cleared at the scene after he passed out; officials believe he fainted from the shock of the incident.

He was being transported to the McLennan County Jail Monday evening.

