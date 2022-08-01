Firefighters close to containment of stubborn Texas wildfire

Chalk Mountain Fire
Chalk Mountain Fire(Texas A&M Forest Service)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT
GLEN ROSE, Texas (AP) — Hundreds of firefighters were approaching total containment Monday of a two-week-old wildfire in rural North Texas.

The multi-agency team fighting the Chalk Mountain Fire, located 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth, reported 89% containment of the 10 1/2-square-mile (27 1/3-square-kilometer) fire.

The team is attacking hotspots and occasional flare-ups. An aerial dump suppressed one flare-up within the containment perimeter Sunday.

Fire conditions remained explosive in the area with extreme drought combined with temperatures topping 100 degrees (38 degrees Celsius).

