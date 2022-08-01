Firefighters close to containment of stubborn Texas wildfire

GLEN ROSE, Texas (AP) — Hundreds of firefighters were approaching total containment Monday of a two-week-old wildfire in rural North Texas.

The multi-agency team fighting the Chalk Mountain Fire, located 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth, reported 89% containment of the 10 1/2-square-mile (27 1/3-square-kilometer) fire.

The team is attacking hotspots and occasional flare-ups. An aerial dump suppressed one flare-up within the containment perimeter Sunday.

Fire conditions remained explosive in the area with extreme drought combined with temperatures topping 100 degrees (38 degrees Celsius).

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.