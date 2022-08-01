July 2022 is going down in the history books

If you’ve been outdoors anytime in the past month you know it has been extremely hot. July 2022 will go down in the history books for Central Texas for many reasons. In this article, we’ll talk more about those reasons and learn more on just how hot this month has been.

Wondering just how hot it was in July?

July 2022 is now the hottest July on record at the Waco Regional Airport. The average high temperature throughout the month was 103.7°. This breaks the old highest monthly average temperature record for the month of July set back in 2011 of 102.8°. We shattered that record by almost a whole degree. To put this heat into perspective the normal high temperature for July should be around 96.7°.

We’ve been comparing this summer to the summer of 2011. That’s when we recorded the most 100° days ever in one year. That record was 90 days. Already this year (as of July 31st) we’ve recorded 100° temperatures 47 days, more than halfway to what we saw back in 2011. Those 47 days are now 10th on the list for most annual 100° days.

As of July 31st, Waco Regional Airport has seen 47 days of 100° temperatures. That is now 10th most for 100° days in a single year. (KWTX)

As of July 31st, Waco Regional Airport is currently on a streak of 30 days in a row where temperatures have been at or above 100°. These 30 days ties the 3rd longest 100° streak on record set back in 1969. The longest streak of 100° temperatures is 44 days set back in 2011 from June 30th through August 12th.

As of July 31st, Waco Regional Airport has seen 30 days of 100° temperatures. That now ties for the 3rd longest 100° streak on record. (KWTX)

Now we were only 1 day short of tying the record for most 100° days recorded in a single month which is 31. That happened back in July of 1980 and again in 2011. The average amount of 100° days for the month of July is only 8.6. We smashed that this year.

We recorded 6 new record highs throughout the month of July. Thankfully we did not break the record for the hottest temperature ever record at the Waco Regional Airport. That record is 114° set back on July 23rd, 2018. Our hottest temperature this past month was 109° back on the 10th.

Check out a recap of the high temperatures we saw every day on the calendar below.

July 2022 will go down as the #1 hottest July on record at the Waco Regional Airport. 30 out of the 31 days in July were at or above 100°. (KWTX)

July wasn’t only hot, but it was also incredibly dry

Not only was this month a scorcher, but it was also devastatingly dry. 30 out of the 31 days in July were rain free. We only recorded 0.01 inches of rain in the past month. The only other drier July months were back in 2015, 1993, and 1930 where no rain accumulation occurred and only trace amounts back in 1963 and 1924.

The 0.01 inches we saw this past month is 1.81 inches below the normal amount of 1.82 inches we see in July. We’re currently on a dry streak for 17 days as of July 31st. We tie the year 1980 for the 6th driest July on record for only receiving 0.01 inches of rain.

30 out of the 31 days in July were rain free. Waco Regional Airport only picked up 0.01" of rain. That is now tied for 6th driest July on record. (KWTX)

We also know the entire year of 2022 has been an extremely dry one not only for Central Texas, but also across the entire Lone Star State. Drought conditions have been worsening across the entire state. As of Thursday, July 26th, 99.18% of the state is in some form of drought, making less than 1% of the state not in any drought.

99.18% of the Lone Star State is in some form of drought. (KWTX)

At the Waco Regional Airport, we should normally see 21.49 inches of rain as we head into the beginning of August. We are now more than a foot, 12.63 inches as of July 31st, below where we normally are this far in the year.

So far in 2022, Waco Regional Airport has picked up 8.86 inches of rain and that puts us at the 2nd driest year to date. The only other drier year was 1925 when only 5.71 inches of rain was recorded throughout the entire year. This time last year over 19 inches of rain was recorded at the Waco Regional Airport.

We've only seen 8.86" of rain at the Waco Regional Airport so far in 2022. That amount now makes 2022 the 2nd driest year to date behind 1925. (KWTX)

And as July comes to an end and we head into August, we are heading into what is statistically the hottest time of the year here in Central Texas. The normal high temperature for the month of August is 97.1° with the record highest temperature being 112° set back in 1969. There are typically 11.4 days where temperatures climb at or above 100°. The hottest average monthly high temperature for the month of August is 105.2° and that was set back in 2011.

August is typically one of the hottest months we see all year in Central Texas. Here's a look at some of the temperature stats. (KWTX)

Looking ahead into the first week of August you can expect the same hot and dry conditions to continue. Triple digits and very isolated rain chances continue for Central Texas. Keep on staying safe and cool in this heat. Before you know it fall and winter will be here!

These climate stats reported above in the article are recorded at the Waco Regional Airport.

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.