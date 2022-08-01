Miss Central Texas 2022 crowned

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Paisley Groschke, 13, of Riesel, was crowned the next Miss Central Texas Saturday night.

The pageant was held at Marlin High School where 18 contestants--who are required to live in McLennan, Falls, Robertson, Limestone of Bell counties--competed for the crown and a $1,500 scholarship.

Each contestant is assigned a “princess” to mentor.

Groschke’s princess is Avonlee Ritter.

Ritter will attend events with Miss Central Texas during her reign.

Groschke, who turns 14 Thursday, is an incoming freshman at Riesel High School.

The event was emceed by KWTX Weekend Anchor Rissa Shaw and Waco-area professional counselor Wesley Walker.

