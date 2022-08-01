Miss Central Texas 2022 crowned

Paisley Groschke, 13, an incoming freshman at Riesel High School, was crowned the next Miss...
Paisley Groschke, 13, an incoming freshman at Riesel High School, was crowned the next Miss Central Texas Saturday night.(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Paisley Groschke, 13, of Riesel, was crowned the next Miss Central Texas Saturday night.

The pageant was held at Marlin High School where 18 contestants--who are required to live in McLennan, Falls, Robertson, Limestone of Bell counties--competed for the crown and a $1,500 scholarship.

Each contestant is assigned a “princess” to mentor.

Groschke’s princess is Avonlee Ritter.

Ritter will attend events with Miss Central Texas during her reign.

Groschke, who turns 14 Thursday, is an incoming freshman at Riesel High School.

The event was emceed by KWTX Weekend Anchor Rissa Shaw and Waco-area professional counselor Wesley Walker.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges
Belton Fire Department and other agencies are on scene in the area south of I-14 and west of FM...
Dog Ridge Fire in Bell County 150 acres, about 70% contained
Sergio Lopez, 28, was arrested on a charge of no driver’s license/suspended ID. He was booked...
9 human trafficking victims rescued in Valley Mills
Jonathon Chase Gibson,27, and Melissa Ann Ortega,27,
West Texas couple arrested for child endangerment
Cruise Nightmare: Couple gets in accident on excursion
CRUISE NIGHTMARE: Freestone County family recovering physically and financially from onshore accident in Mexico

Latest News

Larry Harmon celebrates with his team after winning the 2021 National Championship
New head coach looks to keep the Cru on top
This photo provided by the New Mexico Department of Transportation shows a misspelled sign in...
Highway double take: Albuquerque sign spelled without ‘R’
Aug. 1 marks the first day City of Waco can enforce water conservation plan.
Aug. 1: City of Waco will start enforcing the water conservation plan
fastcast clouds partly cloudy
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast