TWO-A-DAYS: Mart reloads after falling short in 2021 state semifinal

By Christopher Williams
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Last December marked the first time since 2016 that the Mart Panthers didn’t play in the State Championship game.

Don’t get me wrong, it was still an incredible year that saw the team go 14-0 before falling in the state semifinals by just four points.

It was a heart breaking loss. The kind that sticks with you and spurs an intense offseason of training.

Head Coach Kevin Hoffman explains, “When you lose you learn a lot more about yourself than when you win. Winning three straight state championships was awesome and everyone is patting you on the back telling you how good you are, and you might not work as hard to stay on top.”

Mart lost a lot of seniors from last year’s squad - but they are reloading. In fact, Coach Hoffman tells me he thinks this could be the best group of offensive and defensive linemen he has had at Mart!

The Panthers kickoff the 2022 season on August 26th against Chisum.

