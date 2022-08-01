Waco Police identify victim who died on the scene of Loop 340 crash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - James May,46, has been identified as the driver who died in a crash on the early morning of June 20 in Waco.

Waco Police officers were called around 4:37 a.m. to the Loop 340 West Bound Access Road and Marlin Highway Southbound Access Road.

According to police, a 19-year-old driver was traveling west on E. Loop 340 when the front of his vehicle struck another vehicle on the left passenger side and injuring the 46-year-old driver.

The driver died at the scene due to his injuries.

No charges have been filed against the young man at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

