Waco Police identify victim who died on the scene of Loop 340 crash

Police working to determine the cause of the crash.
Police working to determine the cause of the crash.(KWTX (file))
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - James May,46, has been identified as the driver who died in a crash on the early morning of June 20 in Waco.

Waco Police officers were called around 4:37 a.m. to the Loop 340 West Bound Access Road and Marlin Highway Southbound Access Road.

According to police, a 19-year-old driver was traveling west on E. Loop 340 when the front of his vehicle struck another vehicle on the left passenger side and injuring the 46-year-old driver.

The driver died at the scene due to his injuries.

No charges have been filed against the young man at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

