Bad news... The weekend rain chances are staying low....

Although the first day of August was hotter than the first day of July, our forecast doesn’t call for a return to the exceptional heat that the early-to-middle of July brought with highs over the next 10 days likely staying below 105° and there’s a chance that we’ll get enough moisture to keep highs across the board in the double-digits this weekend! Unfortunately, the rain chances are staying capped at 20% Friday and Saturday and remain near 10% for the early part of next week. No rain for us today! High pressure is moving overhead and that’ll help to shut the sea-breeze off. We’ll still see a few clouds today but mostly sunny skies will boost temperatures from the upper 70s and low 80s this morning into the lower triple-digits late today. We’re expecting a bit of a breeze with south winds gusting to near 25 MPH but no sea-breeze showers should reach our area so rain chances are capped at 0%.

We’re keeping rain chances are 0% Wednesday and Thursday and we’re also keeping those high temperatures elevated to around 104° Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure is going to be in just the perfect position mid-week to keep temperatures hot, but it’ll be moving just far enough to the north Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to bring us some more moisture. Unfortunately, the increasing moisture isn’t going to lead to increasing rain chances. Yes, there are chances near 20% Friday and Saturday with a lingering 10% chance of rain Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, but there’s no real spark for this moisture to turn into rain. The partly-cloudy skies we’re expecting this weekend during the afternoon should be widespread enough that temperatures may dip a little bit. The forecast high Friday and Sunday is 100° with a 99° high Saturday. While many spots will likely NOT see triple-digit temperatures this weekend, the Waco Regional Airport, where all Central Texas climate records are kept, will get close. It’ll be razor thin, y’all, between ending our triple-digit streak or continuing it. Should we remain in the triple-digits through this weekend, there’s no other heat relief in sight and the all-time longest triple-digit day streak will be challenged late next week.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.