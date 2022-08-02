City of Killeen announces stage 1 conservation plan for residents

Voluntary water conservation is advised year round for residents.
(Paul Moody)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killen has initiated Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan adopted by Killeen City Council.

Voluntary water conservation is advised year round for residents.

Residents are asked to limit the irrigation of landscaped areas based on the street address ending with an even or odd number from midnight to 10 a.m. or 8 p.m. to midnight on their designated watering days.

Residents with a street address ending in an even number are designated for Sundays and Thursdays and those with a street address ending in an odd number are designated for Saturdays and Wednesdays.

Residents are also requested to practice water conservation and to minimize or discontinue water use for non-essential purposes.

For a look at the full Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan, visit the City of Killeen’s website at https://www.killeentexas.gov/322/Water-Conservation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belton Fire Department and other agencies are on scene in the area south of I-14 and west of FM...
Dog Ridge Fire in Bell County 150 acres, about 70% contained
Jonathon Chase Gibson,27, and Melissa Ann Ortega,27,
West Texas couple arrested for child endangerment
Justin Glen Boswell, 31
Temple murder suspect arrested in Rockdale
Andrew Crosby, 35
Waco PD: Missing mental health patient found deceased
Sergio Lopez, 28, was arrested on a charge of no driver’s license/suspended ID. He was booked...
9 human trafficking victims rescued in Valley Mills

Latest News

Carlson Law Firm held their backpack-2-school event, handing out free school supplies to those...
Carlson Law Firm hosts Backpack-2-school event in Waco
Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
H-E-B recalls H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
Killeen makes moves on new plan for city development
Killeen makes moves on new plan for city development
Waco Texas Rock Facebook groups paints and hides rocks around the city
Waco Texas Rocks decorates and hides rocks in the city