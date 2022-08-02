City of Killeen announces stage 1 conservation plan for residents

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killen has initiated Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan adopted by Killeen City Council.

Voluntary water conservation is advised year round for residents.

Residents are asked to limit the irrigation of landscaped areas based on the street address ending with an even or odd number from midnight to 10 a.m. or 8 p.m. to midnight on their designated watering days.

Residents with a street address ending in an even number are designated for Sundays and Thursdays and those with a street address ending in an odd number are designated for Saturdays and Wednesdays.

Residents are also requested to practice water conservation and to minimize or discontinue water use for non-essential purposes.

For a look at the full Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan, visit the City of Killeen’s website at https://www.killeentexas.gov/322/Water-Conservation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.