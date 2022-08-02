Fire Agencies responding to Bull Dog Fire in Falls County

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Fire departments and the Texas A&M Fire Service are responding to the Bull Dog Fire in Falls County that is 75 acres and 40% contained.

The cause of the fire is reportedly due to a tree on a power line

The fire is near County Road 220 where 10 to 15 homes have been evacuated dye to the fire threat.

There has been one confirmed outbuilding destroyed. No confirmed structures damaged or destroyed at this time, according to the Texas A&M Fire Service.

Three Fire bosses and a helicopter with water bucket is being used along with the Forest service Aircraft from McGregor airport.

Residents who have been evacuated can go to the Marlin Volunteer Fire Station on State Highway 6 and the Falls county annex

