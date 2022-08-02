H-E-B recalls H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B has issued a voluntarily recall to the HEB Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream due to an undeclared allergen.

“The issue was discovered when H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream Ice Cream was identified in some cartons labeled as H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream,” said the Texas company. “H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream Ice Cream contains wheat as an ingredient”

UPCProductSizeBest by Date
4122048399H-E-B Creamy Creation Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream½ gallon06 Jan 23

The ice cream has been removed from all store shelves in Texas and Mexico, as well as the Mi Tienda stores.

No illnesses have been reported to date, according to the store.

Anyone who wants to return the items can take them to their nearest H-E-B store for a full refund.

