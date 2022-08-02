Heat Advisory in place Wednesday & Thursday

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT
A heat advisory comes back for Wednesday and Thursday as the heat builds back in - the next few days will be the hottest of the week. Highs will be around 103° - 106° with feels like temperatures up to 108°.

High pressure starts to make a move to the north and that might open the door for some slightly cooler highs, more clouds/humidity, and isolated rain chances on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Something working against the chance for rain is another round of Saharan dust that comes back Thursday through Saturday. Air quality is down into the moderate level on those days. The forecast high Friday and Sunday is 100° with a 99° high Saturday.

