New Killeen ISD App connects teachers, students and parents

New Killeen ISD App
New Killeen ISD App(Killeen ISD)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A new app will connect Killeen students and their families with teachers and staff at their school starting this fall.

The Killeen ISD Mobile App is now available where users can find the latest news on the direct, see school calendars and get important alerts.

To customize, parents and students “Open the app and follow initial on-screen instructions to choose schools to follow based on your location (requires location settings to be turned on) or choose from a list. You may also choose to allow notifications based on your preferences and change them at any time.”

App
App(Courtesy Photo)

Parents can check their child’s grades, assignments and attendance, once school begins.

The app is available in the App Store and Google play.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belton Fire Department and other agencies are on scene in the area south of I-14 and west of FM...
Dog Ridge Fire in Bell County 150 acres, about 70% contained
Jonathon Chase Gibson,27, and Melissa Ann Ortega,27,
West Texas couple arrested for child endangerment
Justin Glen Boswell, 31
Temple murder suspect arrested in Rockdale
Andrew Crosby, 35
Waco PD: Missing mental health patient found deceased
The illness does not currently present a risk to the general public.
Bell County Public Health District announces first confirmed case of Monkeypox in Bell County

Latest News

A bitter dispute between two neighbors has gone from North Waco to the courtroom after a woman...
North Waco woman found guilty for aggravated assault against neighbor
Class change at United South High School in Laredo.
Author of “critical race theory” ban says Texas schools can still teach about racism
City of Killeen announces stage 1 conservation plan for residents
Carlson Law Firm held their backpack-2-school event, handing out free school supplies to those...
Carlson Law Firm hosts Backpack-2-school event in Waco