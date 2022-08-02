New Killeen ISD App connects teachers, students and parents

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A new app will connect Killeen students and their families with teachers and staff at their school starting this fall.

The Killeen ISD Mobile App is now available where users can find the latest news on the direct, see school calendars and get important alerts.

To customize, parents and students “Open the app and follow initial on-screen instructions to choose schools to follow based on your location (requires location settings to be turned on) or choose from a list. You may also choose to allow notifications based on your preferences and change them at any time.”

App (Courtesy Photo)

Parents can check their child’s grades, assignments and attendance, once school begins.

The app is available in the App Store and Google play.

