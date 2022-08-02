One dead after multi-vehicle crash on NB I-35

Traffic is being diverted at this time.
Police say a man was killed in the crash.
Police say a man was killed in the crash.(Source: MGN)
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -Temple P.D. is investigating an early morning crash that involved three vehicles, and killed one person.

Officers and Texas Highway Patrol were called to northbound I-35, near Midway Dr., around 5 a.m.

Authorities say one vehicle with a single male passenger, another vehicle, and an 18-wheeler were traveling northbound when the crash occurred near the Garlyn Shelton car dealership. The single male passenger was killed, but reportedly, no one else was hurt.

Traffic is being diverted to the access road, General Bruce Dr., while officials work to clear the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belton Fire Department and other agencies are on scene in the area south of I-14 and west of FM...
Dog Ridge Fire in Bell County 150 acres, about 70% contained
Jonathon Chase Gibson,27, and Melissa Ann Ortega,27,
West Texas couple arrested for child endangerment
Justin Glen Boswell, 31
Temple murder suspect arrested in Rockdale
Andrew Crosby, 35
Waco PD: Missing mental health patient found deceased
Electricity bills skyrocket after new meters installed, TNMP says no correlation
Electricity bills reach thousands of dollars, residents believe new meters are to blame

Latest News

Waco Texas Rocks Facebook group creates decorative rocks and hides around the city
Waco Facebook group ‘hides and seeks’ decorative rocks around the area
Belton ISD student Meadow Lee, 13, stands in front of the windows she painted at Baylor Scott &...
Young artist paints windows at hospital that cared for her siblings
Cooking with Ke'Sha: Chef Ke'Sha's Mexican Pasta
Cooking with Ke'Sha: Ke'Sha's Mexican Pasta (Dec. 2021)
Chef T-Jay's Shrimp and Grits
Cooking with Ke'Sha: Chef T-Jay's Shrimp and Grits (Nov. 2021)