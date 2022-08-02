One dead after multi-vehicle crash on NB I-35

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -Temple P.D. is investigating an early morning crash that involved three vehicles, and killed one person.

Officers and Texas Highway Patrol were called to northbound I-35, near Midway Dr., around 5 a.m.

Authorities say one vehicle with a single male passenger, another vehicle, and an 18-wheeler were traveling northbound when the crash occurred near the Garlyn Shelton car dealership. The single male passenger was killed, but reportedly, no one else was hurt.

Traffic is being diverted to the access road, General Bruce Dr., while officials work to clear the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

