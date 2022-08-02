TWO-A-DAYS: Panthers look to get back to the ‘Midway Standard’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 2021 was a tough year for Midway’s football program. The team got a new head coach just a couple months before the season started, and the Panthers never really found their footing in one of the toughest districts in the state.

A lot has changed since then. The team has finally had a full offseason under Head Coach Shane Anderson. An offseason filled with some soul-searching.

Coach Anderson explains, “Identifying our brand and coming within ourselves. Finding out who we were. Working on the little things to be a better football team. And, obviously, getting the bad taste out of your mouth after the last two years of a lack of success and not living up to the Midway standard.”

Midway finally had a full offseason under @CoachA_Midway and the team spent it finding their identity and "getting the bad taste out of their mouths" after a pair of disappointing seasons.



The key to getting back on top? Protect @reidltedford this season. @MidwayFB @MidwayISD pic.twitter.com/IEQVrzuURa — Chris Williams (@CWillTV) August 2, 2022

Senior quarterback Reid Tedford will play a major role in the Panther’s success - but only if his offensive line can protect him.

Coach Anderson seems confident they will: “I think it is fair to say our offensive line was probably our worst position last year... and I think they are going to be our best position on the field this year.”

The Panthers also find themselves in a new District that reignites some old rivalries.

Class 6A

(6A) District 12

Bryan

Copperas Cove

Hutto

Killeen Harker Heights

Pflugerville Weiss

Temple

Waco Midway

Midway will kickoff the 2022 season at home against Mansfield on August 26th.

