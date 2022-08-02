TWO-A-DAYS: Panthers look to get back to the ‘Midway Standard’
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 2021 was a tough year for Midway’s football program. The team got a new head coach just a couple months before the season started, and the Panthers never really found their footing in one of the toughest districts in the state.
A lot has changed since then. The team has finally had a full offseason under Head Coach Shane Anderson. An offseason filled with some soul-searching.
Coach Anderson explains, “Identifying our brand and coming within ourselves. Finding out who we were. Working on the little things to be a better football team. And, obviously, getting the bad taste out of your mouth after the last two years of a lack of success and not living up to the Midway standard.”
Senior quarterback Reid Tedford will play a major role in the Panther’s success - but only if his offensive line can protect him.
Coach Anderson seems confident they will: “I think it is fair to say our offensive line was probably our worst position last year... and I think they are going to be our best position on the field this year.”
The Panthers also find themselves in a new District that reignites some old rivalries.
Class 6A
(6A) District 12
- Bryan
- Copperas Cove
- Hutto
- Killeen Harker Heights
- Pflugerville Weiss
- Temple
- Waco Midway
Midway will kickoff the 2022 season at home against Mansfield on August 26th.
