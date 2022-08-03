City does away with contract after residents voice disapproval, many show up to air grievances anyway

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - What started off as a rally to air our grievances turned into more of a revival.

A citizens coalition in Temple, angry about a contract the city never approved, was out in front of city hall Tuesday night.

“We appreciate the leadership of the Temple city council ... However, every leader who actively brought in this agenda or who passively enabled it to come into our city needs to be held accountable,” said David Newsome, a concerned citizen.

All because of a consulting firm Temple’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission was looking into recommending. The purpose of the recommendation was to advise staff on efforts around those three points; diversity, equity and inclusion.

“I think it just got sideways, real quick,” said Judy Morales, Temple’s mayor pro tem.

It was sideways, because of some social media and other online post the residents noticed from the firm.

What some people on a city commission thought would bring more inclusion instead brought apprehension.

“We just don’t want that agenda pushed in our city, where it would have a negative effect, especially upon our children,” said Newsome.

Many there were also concerned the city was going to use the agency.

But those with the city said it never even came close to being decided on by the city council. Mayor Tim Davis and City Manager, Brynn Myers, even put out a public letter stating they were not going to enter into any contracts.

“But that, again, was not brought to (the council), to even look at,” said Morales. “(The firm’s) message was, I think, totally different than what was expected and what our focus was to begin with.”

On Tuesday night, city officials were going to speak about the potential. But since staff had no intention of agreeing to anything the meeting was cancelled.

But still people showed up to city hall.

“And we wanted to have the citizens that have a voice and they wanted to do their three-minute speech,” said Elena Aydelotte, another concerned resident.

Though the night slowly evolved into a praise-and-worship session.

“We are not throwing out the religious card to you guys,” said Aydelotte. “We are saying, ‘do not push your beliefs on us.”

And though there is no intention of a contract, residents are still unhappy with the commission that brought up the idea of working with the agency.

“We don’t see any reason for (the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission) to be involved in our city whatsoever,” said Newsome.

Though, others with the city said the group bringing up the issue has helped the city decide on what needs to be done. According to the mayor and city manager’s public letter, any efforts related to diversity, equity and inclusion will be handled internally.

“So, we just want to thank the community for doing the hard work and for letting us know how they feel,” said Morales.

