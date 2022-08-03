College Station Police: Argument resulted in gunfire, 2 people taken to hospital

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were taken to the hospital after shots were fired in the 1200 block of Holik Drive around 8:30 Wednesday morning.

Police say an argument happened between several people that ended with shots being fired. Two people were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in College Station.

CSPD says there does not appear to be any danger to the public, but anyone with information should call 979-764-3600.

Officers are currently working a gunfire investigation in the 1200 block Of Holik Dr. Please avoid the area. If you have any information please call 979-764-3600. pic.twitter.com/CMRYVmwaJ2 — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) August 3, 2022

