College Station Police: Argument resulted in gunfire, 2 people taken to hospital
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were taken to the hospital after shots were fired in the 1200 block of Holik Drive around 8:30 Wednesday morning.
Police say an argument happened between several people that ended with shots being fired. Two people were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in College Station.
CSPD says there does not appear to be any danger to the public, but anyone with information should call 979-764-3600.
