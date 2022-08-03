Hometown officer dies in crash 2 days after retiring from police department

Officials say former officer Michael Pantera of the Hamden Police Department died in a crash...
Officials say former officer Michael Pantera of the Hamden Police Department died in a crash two days after he retired.(Hamden Police Department)
By Rob Polansky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A former officer in Connecticut died in a crash two days after retiring from the police department.

According to the Hamden Police Department, Michael Pantera was killed in a crash on Tuesday; he retired on July 31 after spending 24 years with the police force.

Hamden police said Pantera would be remembered as a compassionate officer who deeply cared about the Hamden community – serving his hometown with honor and distinction throughout his career.

WFSB reports Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett offered her condolences to Pantera’s family and friends and ordered flags at half-mast to honor the former officer.

Officials didn’t release immediate details about the crash that took Pantera’s life but said it occurred in North Branford, Connecticut.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

