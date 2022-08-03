Man accused of stabbing Walmart employee with a machete, Indiana police say

The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a Walmart employee was stabbed with a...
The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a Walmart employee was stabbed with a machete on Tuesday morning.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) – A Walmart employee in Indiana was stabbed with a machete in the parking lot Tuesday morning, police say.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, Lincoln Leuchtner, 25, is accused of taking a machete from the store and hiding it inside his backpack.

While in the parking lot, Leuchtner is accused of calling over a Walmart employee and attacking him with the machete.

During the investigation, police found a machete underneath a car in the Walmart parking lot, WNDU reported.

The Walmart employee was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police said it is unclear if Leuchtner and the Walmart employee knew each other.

Copyright 2022 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belton Fire Department and other agencies are on scene in the area south of I-14 and west of FM...
Dog Ridge Fire in Bell County 150 acres, about 70% contained
Justin Glen Boswell, 31
Temple murder suspect arrested in Rockdale
Andrew Crosby, 35
Waco PD: Missing mental health patient found deceased
The illness does not currently present a risk to the general public.
Bell County Public Health District announces first confirmed case of Monkeypox in Bell County
Police working to determine the cause of the crash.
Waco Police identify victim who died on the scene of Loop 340 crash

Latest News

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, thanking Rep. Nancy Pelosi for her decades of support for the...
Pelosi tells Taiwan US commitment to democracy is ‘ironclad’
The Environmental Protection Agency has notified 23 commercial sterilizers — 19 in the...
EPA: Chemical in medical-device cleanser poses cancer risk
A bitter dispute between two neighbors has gone from North Waco to the courtroom after a woman...
North Waco woman found guilty for aggravated assault against neighbor receives 10 years probation
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Chicago-area July 4 parade attack suspect pleads not guilty