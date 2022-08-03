Rain chances battle dry, Saharan dust

We’re on a 33 day triple-digit day streak, which holds the third longest consecutive triple-digit stretch we’ve ever had (the two longer stretches come from the summer of 2011 and 1980). It will be a close call with highs hovering around 100° this weekend, but as of now, are still expecting count to go on through the weekend even to start next week. There are signs though that we may see a stop with triple-digit highs by the mid/end of next week with a drop into the upper 90s. A heat advisory is in place for Thursday with highs around 104°-105° and heat index values around 107°-108°.

It’s still going to be hot Friday with highs near 100° and a heat index that’ll near 106°, but it’s an improvement. We’re expecting a few more clouds around Friday to also help keep temperatures a touch cooler. As far as rain goes, well, there’s a chance! Saharan dust is dry and moves back in which could limit the chance for rain to develop. A stray shower is possible, but it will be light and very hot or miss. Isolated rain might linger this weekend but the chances look best on Friday.

Forecast model data is suggesting a cold front that’ll move through the Eastern U.S. for the middle of next week will potentially sneak under the ridge of high pressure in the Plains and the tail end of the front could stir up the atmosphere and bring us multiple days of rain chances. We are talking about weather a week away from now during the summer so the forecast is by no means set in stone, but confidence is growing that the energy from that front will meander across Texas late next week and keep temperatures cooler. As of now, it doesn’t look like the rain late next week will produce widespread and appreciable rainfall, but only time will tell...

