Rapper Mystikal, accused of rape, denied bond by judge

FILE PHOTO - State District Judge Steven Tureau ruled on Tuesday that evidence against...
FILE PHOTO - State District Judge Steven Tureau ruled on Tuesday that evidence against 51-year-old Michael Tyler, his past history met the standards of holding him without bond.(Ascension Parish Jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge has refused to set any bond for rapper Mystikal, who is accused of raping and choking a woman at his home outside Baton Rouge.

The Advocate reports that state District Judge Steven Tureau ruled on Tuesday that evidence against 51-year-old Michael Tyler, his past history and the victim’s fears met the standard for holding him without bond.

Defense attorney Roy Maughan Jr. maintains that Tyler is innocent. But he told the newspaper after the hearing that Tyler probably won’t appeal the judge’s ruling.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belton Fire Department and other agencies are on scene in the area south of I-14 and west of FM...
Dog Ridge Fire in Bell County 150 acres, about 70% contained
Justin Glen Boswell, 31
Temple murder suspect arrested in Rockdale
Andrew Crosby, 35
Waco PD: Missing mental health patient found deceased
Police working to determine the cause of the crash.
Waco Police identify victim who died on the scene of Loop 340 crash
The illness does not currently present a risk to the general public.
Bell County Public Health District announces first confirmed case of Monkeypox in Bell County

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
Under TEA’s new requirements schools must conduct an exterior door audit before school starts.
How Central Texas school districts are prepping for new TEA guidelines
Adam Hoffman
Waco Judge: Waco attorney can live at his residence as long as he is not left alone with son
The Bitcoin logo appears on the display screen of a cryptocurrency ATM in Salem, N.H., Feb. 9,...
New crypto oversight legislation arrives as industry shakes