Sides clash as Waco considers GRACE Act

Pro-lifers and pro-choicers clashed Tuesday night as the City of Waco looks into becoming a GRACE Act city.(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Pro-lifers and pro-choicers clashed Tuesday night as the City of Waco looks into becoming a GRACE Act city.

The GRACE Act is the Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone, which would limit city funding and deprioritize the enforcement of the state’s abortion laws.

Although it wasn’t technically on the agenda, the debate over essentially decriminalizing abortion in Waco got heated before the meeting even started.

About 500 people had to separate into different overflow rooms, one room for pro-life advocates and another room for pro-choice advocates, at the Waco Convention Center after a fight nearly broke out between the two sides.

Supporters of the GRACE Act said if city council would approve the GRACE Act or something like it, they would be proud.

“Waco needs to take steps like that, Waco is behind,” said Deuce Moore, Waco resident and pro-choice advocate. “It (the act) just really helps in a way because whenever the police aren’t prioritizing that one: we can focus on the things we need to deal with here, I grew up in this community and this community has issues bigger than that.”

However, opponents of the act say there’s no issue bigger than life, and they worry Waco will join cities like Austin who became a GRACE city last month.

“We want to take a stance before it becomes a thing in Waco, that’s not the Waco that I want or our members want,” said Patty Castillo, McLennan County Republican Women President. “We are here because we don’t want Waco to falling line with other cities that have avoided and eliminated the rule of law.”

Joining the hundred of residents with opinions were elected officials and political candidates.

Texas House Rep. Charles ‘Doc’ Anderson, R-56, says his constituents are against the GRACE Act and Waco needs to follow the state law banning abortion.

“We passed that law through the legislative process,” said Anderson. “In my opinion that’s not American, it’s not Texan really, to encourage people to circumvent the law.”

McLennan County’s Republican candidate for District Attorney, Josh Tetens, says he doesn’t think the act is enforceable and, if elected, would enforce the law of Texas.

“I think that the DAs office has an absolute job and duty to follow the laws as written, and that’s what I would do if and when elected for that position,” said Tetens.

While the GRACE Act was not on the agenda, the council will likely take it up in the future after council member Kelly Palmer requested it be considered.

KWTX requested an interview Tuesday but was told her schedule was full.

