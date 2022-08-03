Temple police identify crash victim who was killed in accident

Fatal car crash along NB I-35
Fatal car crash along NB I-35
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department has identified Casey Allen Stodgell,29, as the crash victim killed in a multi-vehicle accident Tuesday morning.

Officers and Texas Highway Patrol were called at around 5 a.m. to northbound I-35, near Midway Drive.

Two vehicles including one with a passenger and an 18-wheeler were traveling northbound on I-35 when the crash occurred near the Garlyn Shelton car dealership.

According to police, a passenger in one of the vehicles was killed.

No other injuries were reported.

Authorities have shut down the northbound lanes of I-35 by Midway Dr.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

