Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled

Autopsies find three family members killed at an Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed...
Autopsies find three family members killed at an Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Three family members killed during a shooting last month at an eastern Iowa state park were shot, stabbed and/or strangled, according to autopsy results released Thursday.

Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation, officials said. All three family members’ deaths have been ruled homicides.

The department confirmed Thursday that the killer was Anthony Sherwin, 23, of LaVista, Nebraska, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the family was attacked early on the morning of July 22 in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belton Fire Department and other agencies are on scene in the area south of I-14 and west of FM...
Dog Ridge Fire in Bell County 150 acres, about 70% contained
Justin Glen Boswell, 31
Temple murder suspect arrested in Rockdale
Fatal car crash along NB I-35
Temple police identify crash victim who was killed in accident
Police working to determine the cause of the crash.
Waco Police identify victim who died on the scene of Loop 340 crash
Bruce Wade Tipton, 61, and Wells White II, 62, were arrested and taken to the Bosque County Jail.
Bosque County Sheriff deputies arrest suspects during search warrant at residence for a second time in the year

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, left, is seeking a third term. He faces Democrat Beto O'Rourke,...
With rural Texas watching, Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke dig in on school vouchers fight
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Update to electors law 'essential to the survival of a democracy,' Collins says
Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel under President Donald Trump, arrives at an...
Trump White House lawyers subpoenaed by 1/6 probe grand jury
In this image made by tilting and shifting the lens, a Department of Justice logo is shown on a...
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid