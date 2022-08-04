City of Temple to vote on park improvement proposal

By Alex Fulton
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Kimberly Higgins and her daughter are beating the heat at Ferguson Park. But when it’s cooler they’re usually climbing and sliding on the playground.

“I personally like the rocket but it’s been here for like 10 years,” Higgins said. “I just think it’s a really neat feature.”

Under the City of Temple’s proposed Spaces and Places proposal, Higgins and her daughter might have some new additions to the park.

The more than $70 million proposal includes new features like playground equipment at Ferguson and Lions Park.

The park improvement project is one of the City of Temple’s focus areas. If passed, work would begin next year.

“A goal of this is to enhance the city’s park and recreation areas to encourage active and wellness in our community,” City of Temple spokesperson Kiara Nowlin said.

The Spaces and Places proposal will be funded through a certificate of obligation bond, approved by the city council, rather than a public vote.

The proposal would also fund construction of a new park called the Southwest Community Park complete with pavilions, a basketball court and a trail system.

“That will be 58 acres and it includes a playground, outdoor skate park, dog park and splash pad,” Nowlin said.

The proposal will go up for a vote at the next city council meeting on Aug. 18.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belton Fire Department and other agencies are on scene in the area south of I-14 and west of FM...
Dog Ridge Fire in Bell County 150 acres, about 70% contained
Justin Glen Boswell, 31
Temple murder suspect arrested in Rockdale
Fatal car crash along NB I-35
Temple police identify crash victim who was killed in accident
Police working to determine the cause of the crash.
Waco Police identify victim who died on the scene of Loop 340 crash
Andrew Crosby, 35
Waco PD: Missing mental health patient found deceased

Latest News

Former Marlin employee files federal lawsuit against former Falls County Sheriff
Active Shooter Training at Axtell ISD
Active Shooter Training in Schools
The more than $70 million plan includes new features like playground equipment at Ferguson and...
City of Temple park improvement proposal
Active Shooter Training Drills at Axtell ISD
Axtell ISD teachers and staff take active approach in protecting against active shooter events