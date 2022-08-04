City of Temple to vote on park improvement proposal

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Kimberly Higgins and her daughter are beating the heat at Ferguson Park. But when it’s cooler they’re usually climbing and sliding on the playground.

“I personally like the rocket but it’s been here for like 10 years,” Higgins said. “I just think it’s a really neat feature.”

Under the City of Temple’s proposed Spaces and Places proposal, Higgins and her daughter might have some new additions to the park.

The more than $70 million proposal includes new features like playground equipment at Ferguson and Lions Park.

The park improvement project is one of the City of Temple’s focus areas. If passed, work would begin next year.

“A goal of this is to enhance the city’s park and recreation areas to encourage active and wellness in our community,” City of Temple spokesperson Kiara Nowlin said.

The Spaces and Places proposal will be funded through a certificate of obligation bond, approved by the city council, rather than a public vote.

The proposal would also fund construction of a new park called the Southwest Community Park complete with pavilions, a basketball court and a trail system.

“That will be 58 acres and it includes a playground, outdoor skate park, dog park and splash pad,” Nowlin said.

The proposal will go up for a vote at the next city council meeting on Aug. 18.

