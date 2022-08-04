First Cedar Valley Baptist Church trailer stolen in Salado

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A trailer from the First Cedar Valley Baptist Church in Salado has been stolen.

The church was knocked out by the Salado tornado in April and have since begun reconstruction on FM2843.

The builders figured out the trailer was stolen earlier Tuesday when they returned from a trip to Oklahoma, according to the church’s Facebook.

According to surveillance video, someone went there late at night/early in the morning July 28 from the I-35 exit, took the front license plate off of their truck, cut the chains with a set of bolt cutters and took off with the trailer.

Surveillance footage shows the person taking the trailer.

Reports has just been filed with police.

“While the church does not own this trailer, it has been stored on our property as it is used to pick up materials for us to continue the build,” said the church in a post.

Anyone with information is to call at 254-307-7472, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department at 254-933-5400, or contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

