First Cedar Valley Baptist Church trailer stolen in Salado

Surveillance footage shows the person taking the trailer
Members of First Cedar Valley Baptist Church near Salado have written biblical passages on...
Members of First Cedar Valley Baptist Church near Salado have written biblical passages on frame of a new church.(Michael Cantu KWTX)
By KWTX STAFF
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A trailer from the First Cedar Valley Baptist Church in Salado has been stolen.

The church was knocked out by the Salado tornado in April and have since begun reconstruction on FM2843.

The builders figured out the trailer was stolen earlier Tuesday when they returned from a trip to Oklahoma, according to the church’s Facebook.

According to surveillance video, someone went there late at night/early in the morning July 28 from the I-35 exit, took the front license plate off of their truck, cut the chains with a set of bolt cutters and took off with the trailer.

Surveillance footage shows the person taking the trailer.

Reports has just been filed with police.

“While the church does not own this trailer, it has been stored on our property as it is used to pick up materials for us to continue the build,” said the church in a post.

Anyone with information is to call at 254-307-7472, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department at 254-933-5400, or contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belton Fire Department and other agencies are on scene in the area south of I-14 and west of FM...
Dog Ridge Fire in Bell County 150 acres, about 70% contained
Justin Glen Boswell, 31
Temple murder suspect arrested in Rockdale
Fatal car crash along NB I-35
Temple police identify crash victim who was killed in accident
Andrew Crosby, 35
Waco PD: Missing mental health patient found deceased
Police working to determine the cause of the crash.
Waco Police identify victim who died on the scene of Loop 340 crash

Latest News

Lake levels in Marlin are dropping but conservation efforts are allowing the city to stay in a...
Marlin had enough water to help put out a wildfire, highlighting need for conservation
Under TEA’s new requirements schools must conduct an exterior door audit before school starts.
How Central Texas school districts are prepping for new TEA guidelines
Adam Hoffman
Waco Judge: Waco attorney can live at his residence as long as he is not left alone with son
Under TEA’s new requirements schools must conduct an exterior door audit before school starts.
TEA new guidelines