High school football player collapses, dies during practice

The Brandon High School community is in shock following the sudden death of 17-year-old Phillip Laster Jr. (Source: WLBT)
By Brendan Hall and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A high school student in Mississippi died after he collapsed on the field during football practice on Monday.

The Brandon High School community is in shock following the sudden death of 17-year-old Phillip Laster Jr. He was just weeks away from starting his senior year and was determined to help his football team win the state title.

Laster’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to rule a cause of death.

His family said Laster spent his final moments on the football field doing what he loved.

His father, Phillip Laster Sr., said he was driving when he received a call from his son’s football coach on Monday. By the time his father made it to the hospital, it was too late.

“[The coach] told me it would probably be best for me to just come on in if I could because it was a serious situation,” Phillip Laster Sr. said. “On my way, I got the call that they lost him.”

Phillip Laster Jr. leaves behind his parents and three siblings. His family remembers him as a “gentle giant” who was loved by many.

“I’m speechless that I’m not going to hear his footsteps coming through the door, or ‘Mom, what are you cooking?’ in his deep voice,” his mother, Ashanta Laster, said. “He was a lovely kid. I love my son.”

Phillip Laster Sr. said his son was the kind of person who no one could say a bad word about.

“It’s just hard to find anybody that has anything bad to say about this guy,” he said. “The outpouring of love is just a testament to what his life was like. This was a good kid.”

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belton Fire Department and other agencies are on scene in the area south of I-14 and west of FM...
Dog Ridge Fire in Bell County 150 acres, about 70% contained
Justin Glen Boswell, 31
Temple murder suspect arrested in Rockdale
Fatal car crash along NB I-35
Temple police identify crash victim who was killed in accident
Police working to determine the cause of the crash.
Waco Police identify victim who died on the scene of Loop 340 crash
Bruce Wade Tipton, 61, and Wells White II, 62, were arrested and taken to the Bosque County Jail.
Bosque County Sheriff deputies arrest suspects during search warrant at residence for a second time in the year

Latest News

LIVE: Verdict in Brittney Griner trial in Russia
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
Updated COVID-19 boosters expected in September
The GRACE Act is the Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone Act, which would limit...
Grace Act
Chalk Mountain Fire
Texas wildfires continue to erupt; firefighters keep moving