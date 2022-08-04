Lubbock police cruiser stolen, crashed on Tuesday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are trying to determine who stole, and then crashed one of their cruisers Tuesday night.

The theft happened just before 2 a.m., at an automotive shop near 34th and University. Someone broke into the maintenance area, stole the car, and smashed through the garage door.

Officers later found the cruiser near 27th Street and Avenue D, about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, with moderate damage to the front.

Police have not reported any leads as of Wednesday evening.

