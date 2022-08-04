More manageable heat makes a comeback

We are shifting the weather pattern just enough to give us a slight cool down as we gear up for the weekend. We are seeing this happen because high pressure isn’t quite as bold and on top of us for the next few days. In fact, the heat will start to build to our north. This opens the door for more clouds/more moisture to come back and that will help to keep us from soaring over 100° and even reintroduce a small rain chance for a few days. We might even see our long, triple-digit stretch come to a brief stop this weekend if we can get enough clouds or spots of rain too drop us into the upper 90s. The best day for that to happen? It’s looking like Saturday. Coverage and totals will likely be low this weekend, but there are signs that we could see some better rain chances -- more than 20%! -- by the middle part of next week.

Triple Digit Tracker: We hit day 51 of 100° temperatures for the year so far. We’re currently on our third longest consecutive triple-digit streak at 34 days. The only other longer streaks came back in 2011 (44 Days) and 1980 (42 Days).

