Sex Offender from Pharr named August featured fugitive

Humberto Carreon Acosta, 33
Humberto Carreon Acosta, 33(Texas DPS)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Featured Fugitive for the month of August is Humberto Carreon Acosta, 33.

Acosta, of Pharr, has been wanted since December 2020, when the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child. That same month, the Alamo Police Department issued a warrant for Acosta’s arrest for possession of child pornography.

In 2020, Acosta was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a four-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 10 years’ probation.

Acosta is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds. He has ties to Hidalgo County, including Pharr and Alamo.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

  • Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
  • Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.
  • Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belton Fire Department and other agencies are on scene in the area south of I-14 and west of FM...
Dog Ridge Fire in Bell County 150 acres, about 70% contained
Justin Glen Boswell, 31
Temple murder suspect arrested in Rockdale
Fatal car crash along NB I-35
Temple police identify crash victim who was killed in accident
Police working to determine the cause of the crash.
Waco Police identify victim who died on the scene of Loop 340 crash
Andrew Crosby, 35
Waco PD: Missing mental health patient found deceased

Latest News

Adam Hoffman
Waco attorney indicted in allegations he abused his son’s 10-year-old male friend
Members of First Cedar Valley Baptist Church near Salado have written biblical passages on...
First Cedar Valley Baptist Church trailer stolen in Salado
Adam Hoffman
Waco Judge: Waco attorney can live at his residence as long as he is not left alone with son
John Richard Ivers III, 43, of Cranfills Gap
Bosque County man charged with online solicitation of minor after McLennan County undercover operation