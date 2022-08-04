Sex Offender from Pharr named August featured fugitive

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Featured Fugitive for the month of August is Humberto Carreon Acosta, 33.

Acosta, of Pharr, has been wanted since December 2020, when the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child. That same month, the Alamo Police Department issued a warrant for Acosta’s arrest for possession of child pornography.

In 2020, Acosta was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a four-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 10 years’ probation.

Acosta is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds. He has ties to Hidalgo County, including Pharr and Alamo.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

