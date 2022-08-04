This Thursday looking to be the hottest day for the next 10 days

We hit day 50 of 100° temperatures so far this year on Wednesday afternoon. We’re currently on our third longest consecutive triple-digit streak at 33 days. The only other longer streaks came back in 2011 (44 Days) and 1980 (42 Days). We’ll continue to add to this streak as we head into Thursday afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Central Texas through 8 p.m. Thursday for highs around 102°-105° and heat index values around 105°-108°. Make sure to stay hydrated out there!

Starting your Thursday off with a few morning clouds. Temperatures are warm in the mid 70s to low 80s. We’ll stay mostly sunny for the afternoon. Keep in mind that winds remain breezy out of the south across Central Texas today. That combined with relatively dry air and our extremely dry ground leaves us with very high fire danger. Be mindful of what you are doing outdoors.

We’re watching something closely as the weekend approaches. Our triple digit streak may be threatened as we see the area of high-pressure that has been keeping us near 102° to 105° this work week begin to shift to our north. What does that mean for Central Texas? Well, the change in position allows our temperatures to drop down a degree or two and allows moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to move into Central Texas.

Now yes, it’s still going to be hot, just not as hot as what we’ve been earlier in the week. With a little more cloud cover and isolated rain chances, we may see highs reach into the upper 90s to low 100s Friday and they look to stay that way into the weekend. Humidity will not be our friend though, so it’ll be feeling hotter out there. We may see that upper 90s to low 100s trend continue into much of next week.

Now to more on what we really want to hear about and that is rain chances. Chances are not great. We really need a widespread rain event for a few days to make any improvement to our current drought conditions, but hey at least we have some chances to talk about. Coverage looks to be pretty spotty, with the highest chances for our eastern and southeastern areas.

For Thursday afternoon, we’re looking to keep dry weather. We’ll monitor late day showers and storms across our eastern and southeastern areas on Friday. We’ll continue to monitor that sea breeze activity for the afternoon and evening hours into the weekend.

We may see a summer front sneak into Texas by the middle of the next week. That may help Central Texas see isolated rain chances and temperatures *JUST* below 100°. We’ll continue to keep you updated on any rain chances and potential for “cooler” weather.

