TWO-A-DAYS: Experienced Harker Heights squad looks to continue what they started

By Darby Brown
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Harker Heights had a huge 2021. The Knights went 9-1 in the regular season, only falling to Temple the eventual District 12-6A champs.

Despite that breakthrough year, the Knights fell in the first round of the playoffs for a third-straight season. This year, they are determined to break that trend.

