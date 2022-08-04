TWO-A-DAYS: Experienced Harker Heights squad looks to continue what they started

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Harker Heights had a huge 2021. The Knights went 9-1 in the regular season, only falling to Temple the eventual District 12-6A champs.

Despite that breakthrough year, the Knights fell in the first round of the playoffs for a third-straight season. This year, they are determined to break that trend.

