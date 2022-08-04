Waco attorney indicted in allegations he abused his son’s 10-year-old male friend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco attorney free on bail who was able to convince a judge Wednesday to allow him to live at home with his wife and son was indicted Thursday in the alleged sexual assault of his son’s friend.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Adam Dean Hoffman, 45, on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, a first-degree felony that carries a minimum prison sentence of 25 years without parole up to life in prison with no parole.

Hoffman remains free on $500,000 bond after his arrest in June on charges he sexually abused his son’s 10-year-old male friend from April 2019 to April 2022, beginning when he was 7.

The alleged offenses reportedly occurred at Hoffman’s China Spring residence while the boy was visiting Hoffman’s son.

At a hearing Wednesday at which Hoffman’s attorneys sought to amend Hoffman’s conditions of bond, prosecutor Tara Avants told 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly that, in effect, Hoffman used his son as “bait” to gain access to the alleged victim.

Hoffman’s attorneys, Stan Schwieger and Gerry Morris, argued that the bond condition limiting Hoffman from contact with any child under 17, including his own 11-year-old son, was causing a drastic financial hardship on the family. They asked Kelly if he could return home to live with his family while the case is pending.

Kelly agreed, but required Hoffman to be supervised at all times while he is around his son.

Hoffman, a licensed attorney since 2005, has been removed from the county’s list of court-appointed attorneys who represent indigent defendants, Schwieger said Wednesday.

Schwieger said two Child Protective Service investigations have concluded that Hoffman does not represent a danger or threat to his son.

Hoffman was arrested again in July after reports he was seen coming home with his wife and son, an alleged violation of his bond conditions at the time.

Schwieger said Hoffman had been living in hotels, with friends and with relatives since his arrest on June. 24.

