Waco man sentenced to 8 years in prison in 2019 murder case

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man whose murder charge was dismissed last month was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday after a judge revoked his felony probation.

Judge Thomas West sent Krisean Jamon Gibson, 23, to prison after a contested revocation hearing in Waco’s 19th State District Court.

The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed a murder charge against Gibson July 1, saying the case needed “further investigation.” Gibson had been charged in a deadly shooting that left D’Airse Devion Holder dead at a 2019 Halloween Party at The Groves Apartments on South University Parks Drive.

Gibson’s former co-defendant in the murder, Jamarine Jashan Long, 22, pleaded guilty in June to a reduced charge of deadly conduct in exchange for a 12-year prison term.

The DA’s office filed a motion to revoke Gibson’s probation in June, alleging 15 violations of the terms and conditions of his probation. Gibson was placed on probation for aggravated robbery when he was a 15-year-old juvenile, and that probation was transferred to adult court when he turned 18.

In revoking Gibson’s probation, West ruled that he violated his probation by failing to report to his probation officer for a three-month period, testing positive for marijuana, breaking curfew and associating with people with criminal records.

Gibson will be given credit for the almost three years he has spent in the McLennan County Jail. West is researching briefs from attorneys on both sides about whether Gibson’s revocation should carry a deadly weapon finding.

Police reports show he did not have a weapon in the aggravated robbery, but one of his co-defendants did.

If West concludes Gibson can be held accountable as a party to the offense for using a deadly weapon, Gibson will have to be given credit for serving half of his eight-year term before he can seek parole.

If there is no deadly weapon finding, he likely already is eligible for parole with the time for which he will be given credit, court officials said.

