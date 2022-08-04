Waco man sentenced to 8 years in prison in 2019 murder case

FILE-Krisean Gibson was arrested Monday by the Desoto Police Department on a Waco warrant...
FILE-Krisean Gibson was arrested Monday by the Desoto Police Department on a Waco warrant charging murder. (Jail photo)(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man whose murder charge was dismissed last month was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday after a judge revoked his felony probation.

Judge Thomas West sent Krisean Jamon Gibson, 23, to prison after a contested revocation hearing in Waco’s 19th State District Court.

The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed a murder charge against Gibson July 1, saying the case needed “further investigation.” Gibson had been charged in a deadly shooting that left D’Airse Devion Holder dead at a 2019 Halloween Party at The Groves Apartments on South University Parks Drive.

Gibson’s former co-defendant in the murder, Jamarine Jashan Long, 22, pleaded guilty in June to a reduced charge of deadly conduct in exchange for a 12-year prison term.

The DA’s office filed a motion to revoke Gibson’s probation in June, alleging 15 violations of the terms and conditions of his probation. Gibson was placed on probation for aggravated robbery when he was a 15-year-old juvenile, and that probation was transferred to adult court when he turned 18.

In revoking Gibson’s probation, West ruled that he violated his probation by failing to report to his probation officer for a three-month period, testing positive for marijuana, breaking curfew and associating with people with criminal records.

Gibson will be given credit for the almost three years he has spent in the McLennan County Jail. West is researching briefs from attorneys on both sides about whether Gibson’s revocation should carry a deadly weapon finding.

Police reports show he did not have a weapon in the aggravated robbery, but one of his co-defendants did.

If West concludes Gibson can be held accountable as a party to the offense for using a deadly weapon, Gibson will have to be given credit for serving half of his eight-year term before he can seek parole.

If there is no deadly weapon finding, he likely already is eligible for parole with the time for which he will be given credit, court officials said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belton Fire Department and other agencies are on scene in the area south of I-14 and west of FM...
Dog Ridge Fire in Bell County 150 acres, about 70% contained
Justin Glen Boswell, 31
Temple murder suspect arrested in Rockdale
Fatal car crash along NB I-35
Temple police identify crash victim who was killed in accident
Police working to determine the cause of the crash.
Waco Police identify victim who died on the scene of Loop 340 crash
Andrew Crosby, 35
Waco PD: Missing mental health patient found deceased

Latest News

Feds reject Texas’ application to extend postpartum Medicaid to six months
fastcast sunset haze orange shadows
Camille's Thursday Evening Fastcast
A new survey finds Americans are spending more on their streaming subscriptions
Texas cities say streaming giants Disney, Hulu and Netflix owe them millions of dollars in unpaid fees
Carnell Petetan Jr.. 46
Former death row inmate indicted on second-degree aggravated assault in altercation with fellow inmate