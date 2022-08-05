Baylor hosts camp where kids work to address community issues

iEngage Summer Civics Institute camp hosted at Baylor
iEngage Summer Civics Institute camp hosted at Baylor(KWTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Young minds took a deep dive into issues that exist in our community and how to address it as part of the iEngage Summer Civics Institute.

About 100 kids from across the region came together at Baylor to take part in the camp focusing on action civics, meaning taking action to change the community.

The kids have some big ideas.

“They are looking to address homelessness in Waco, they are thinking about food insecurities, they are thinking about environmental issues and how we can clean up Lake Waco,” Dr. Karon LeCompte in the Department of Curriculum & Instruction said.

Kids ranging from 5th to 9th grade are divided into groups to research a topic they want to address and present ways to make a difference.

Group 6 talked about colorism.

“People with darker skin tones are usually more discriminated in the African American community than black people with lighter skin tone,” Karis Henderson, a student at ATLAS Academy, said.

The students have a goal at the end of the five days of research to present ideas for a solution.

“We’ve been working on trying to find websites that help with this issue and we have done research on how it affects people,” Henderson said.

“We get them to build consensus with one another so they have to work together, they have to have meaningful conversations, they have to read, research and write to come up with what is the root cause of the focus issue,” Dr. LeCompte said.

They are able to make real changes by finding helpful resources and solutions and carrying out their proposals to community leaders.

“The reason I actually came here is because I want to learn how to be a good citizen,” Nolan Parnell of College Station said.

The program has made such an impact, people from across the nation are hoping to replicate it.

“The focus in the elementary years especially has been a focus on reading and math but at the detriment of civics education,” Stephanie Serriere, a professor of Social Studies Education at Indiana University–Purdue University Columbus, said. “The original purpose of the public school system was to create citizens and I think we are losing that purpose so it’s to recentralize the purpose of our schools.”

Serriere says Indiana University–Purdue University Columbus hopes to partner with Baylor going forward.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash along NB I-35
Temple police identify crash victim who was killed in accident
Justin Glen Boswell, 31
Temple murder suspect arrested in Rockdale
Police working to determine the cause of the crash.
Waco Police identify victim who died on the scene of Loop 340 crash
Bruce Wade Tipton, 61, and Wells White II, 62, were arrested and taken to the Bosque County Jail.
Bosque County Sheriff deputies arrest suspects during search warrant at residence for a second time in the year
The illness does not currently present a risk to the general public.
Bell County Public Health District announces first confirmed case of Monkeypox in Bell County

Latest News

40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast
Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast
Microscopic slide of Monkey Pox
McLennan County confirms two cases of monkeypox
(MGN graphic)
Temple Police arrest two suspects in connection to robbery
FILE – This file image shows Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Operation Lone Star ramps up busing of migrants to New York City