Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast

40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast
40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast(US Coast Guard)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - The Coast Guard interdicted Tuesday a lancha boat crew and seized 40 illegally caught sharks in federal waters off southern Texas, according to a press release.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification from U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel of four fishermen engaged in illegal fishing aboard a lancha approximately 7 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson launched a 26-foot over-the-horizon cutter boat crew and seized illegal fishing equipment and 40 sharks found on board the lancha.

Coast Guard personnel detained the four fishermen and transferred them to border enforcement agents for processing.

“A lancha is a fishing boat used by Mexican fishermen that is approximately 20-30 feet long with a slender profile, having one outboard motor, and is capable of traveling at speeds exceeding 30 mph.” said the press release.

Lanchas are frequently used to transport illegal narcotics to the U.S. and illegally fish in the United States’ Exclusive Economic Zone near the U.S./Mexico border in the Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash along NB I-35
Temple police identify crash victim who was killed in accident
Justin Glen Boswell, 31
Temple murder suspect arrested in Rockdale
Police working to determine the cause of the crash.
Waco Police identify victim who died on the scene of Loop 340 crash
Bruce Wade Tipton, 61, and Wells White II, 62, were arrested and taken to the Bosque County Jail.
Bosque County Sheriff deputies arrest suspects during search warrant at residence for a second time in the year
The illness does not currently present a risk to the general public.
Bell County Public Health District announces first confirmed case of Monkeypox in Bell County

Latest News

iEngage Summer Civics Institute camp hosted at Baylor
Baylor hosts camp where kids work to address community issues
Microscopic slide of Monkey Pox
McLennan County confirms two cases of monkeypox
(MGN graphic)
Temple Police arrest two suspects in connection to robbery
FILE – This file image shows Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Operation Lone Star ramps up busing of migrants to New York City