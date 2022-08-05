Copperas Cove ISD kicks off annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ weekend

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove ISD’s activity bus is in front of the Walmart in Copperas Cove as volunteers await school supplies donations from the community during their eighth annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ event.

The district hosts this event during Texas’ Sales Tax holiday before the first day of school every year. CCISD plans the community to help them stuff the school bus with donated school supplies and materials this weekend.

CCISD says they will accept anything that a child may need for school that is in good condition, especially backpacks and ear buds.

“So we can always use backpacks and earbuds, we can never get enough of that,” CCISD director of communications, Wendy Sledd, said. “But, I will tell you, whatever you bring to put on the bus, every pencil, every piece of paper, every scissors, every bottle of glue, it means the world to a student.”

All of the donated school supplies will go to “at promise” students. These are students whose parents may not be able to afford school supplies.

“We expect about 70% of our students will qualify for free and reduced meals this year, which means they probably also need assistance with school supplies,” Sledd said. “In other words, they just need a little bit of extra help. They can reach for the starts, we just need to help get them there.

People can spot the blue-and-yellow bus under the “Pickup” sign near the entrance. CCISD staff, students and volunteers will be in front of the bus throughout the weekend to collect donations.

They are hoping the bus will be stuffed by 5 p.m. Sunday when the event ends.

They plan to unpack it Monday morning to distribute the supplies to schools in the district.

