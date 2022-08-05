Copperas Cove ISD kicks off annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ weekend

By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove ISD’s activity bus is in front of the Walmart in Copperas Cove as volunteers await school supplies donations from the community during their eighth annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ event.

The district hosts this event during Texas’ Sales Tax holiday before the first day of school every year. CCISD plans the community to help them stuff the school bus with donated school supplies and materials this weekend.

CCISD says they will accept anything that a child may need for school that is in good condition, especially backpacks and ear buds.

“So we can always use backpacks and earbuds, we can never get enough of that,” CCISD director of communications, Wendy Sledd, said. “But, I will tell you, whatever you bring to put on the bus, every pencil, every piece of paper, every scissors, every bottle of glue, it means the world to a student.”

All of the donated school supplies will go to “at promise” students. These are students whose parents may not be able to afford school supplies.

“We expect about 70% of our students will qualify for free and reduced meals this year, which means they probably also need assistance with school supplies,” Sledd said. “In other words, they just need a little bit of extra help. They can reach for the starts, we just need to help get them there.

People can spot the blue-and-yellow bus under the “Pickup” sign near the entrance. CCISD staff, students and volunteers will be in front of the bus throughout the weekend to collect donations.

They are hoping the bus will be stuffed by 5 p.m. Sunday when the event ends.

They plan to unpack it Monday morning to distribute the supplies to schools in the district.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash along NB I-35
Temple police identify crash victim who was killed in accident
Justin Glen Boswell, 31
Temple murder suspect arrested in Rockdale
Police working to determine the cause of the crash.
Waco Police identify victim who died on the scene of Loop 340 crash
Bruce Wade Tipton, 61, and Wells White II, 62, were arrested and taken to the Bosque County Jail.
Bosque County Sheriff deputies arrest suspects during search warrant at residence for a second time in the year
The illness does not currently present a risk to the general public.
Bell County Public Health District announces first confirmed case of Monkeypox in Bell County

Latest News

Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas.
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.4.22
KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 4/29/22
Good News Friday: August 5, 2022
Temple residents attended a city council meeting on Thursday, Aug. 4, to share their thoughts...
Dozens show up to Temple council meeting voicing support, dismay with special commission
Dozens show up to Temple council meeting angry, disappointed after Nova contract move
Dozens show up to Temple council meeting angry, disappointed after Nova contract move