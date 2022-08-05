Good News Friday: August 5, 2022

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dr. Jody Edward Ginn was named director of development for the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum. Dr. Ginn has raised funds for historical projects like traveling museum exhibits, educational films and full museum development projects for more than 20 years. Thanks for keeping Texas history alive!

The Belton ISD board of trustees recognized Lake Belton high school and North Belton middle school musicians for placing in the state round of the Association of Texas Small School Bands Outstanding Performance Series. They also thanked those community partners and individuals who supported Belton High school.

Killeen ISD leaders officially welcomed new 677 teachers and other professionals to the district during the Annual New Teacher Induction. These teachers looked pumped and ready get to work. Remember, the first day of school for Killeen students is August 15.

We want to wish JW Beachum from Mexia an incredible 95th birthday! He also is a World War 2 Veteran who loves to play guitar and works on cars, rebuilding transmissions is his specialty. He still pastoring along side with his soon to be 90 year old wife who he’s been married to for 60 years.

