WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas District 9 All-Stars are heading to the quarterfinals of the Little League Senior Softball World Series.

The girls went 4-0 in pool play capping it off with a 12-0 win over Camden Wyoming, Delaware.

They will play on Friday at 4:30 with a chance to advance to the semifinals.

