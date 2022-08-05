Operation Lone Star ramps up busing of migrants to New York City

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced the arrival of the first group of migrants bused to New York City from Texas.

According to the Governor’s Office, Gov. Abbott along with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border, stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas. As well as prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.

New York City will now be a drop-off location with Washington, D.C. for the busing strategy as part of the Governor’s response to the Biden Administration’s open border policies that are overwhelming Texas communities.

“In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” said Governor Abbott. “I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief.”

Texas has also transported over 6,500 migrants to the nation’s capital--and now New York City--since beginning the busing mission in April to provide much-needed relief to our overwhelmed border communities.

“Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Biden’s open border policies,” said the governor’s office.

On Monday, Governor Abbott sent a letter to New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, inviting the mayors to visit Texas’ southern border to see the humanitarian crisis firsthand.

“As Governor, I invite you to visit our border region to see firsthand the dire situation that only grows more urgent with each passing day, and to meet with the local officials, who like yourselves, realize this matter deserves immediate federal action,” reads the letter.

