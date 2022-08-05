Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.4.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas.

Sunday Caribbean Oasis Bar & Grill at 13960 China Spring Road in China spring got an 83 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there was a black substance in the ice machine.

Food was stored above other foods that they shouldn’t have been.

Raw beef was above the fish, cooked sausage, cheese, and milk.

There was a missing thermometer and sanitizer strips.

And there were flies in the kitchen.

This place needed a re-inspection.

On the border Mexican Cafe at 4320 west Waco drive in Waco go a 92 on a recent inspection.

this after last week’s low score.

According to the food safety worker, there was old food debris on the clean utensils and soiled-- damp clothes at the food line.

There were some unlabeled spices, and the employees were handling the tortillas with their bare hands.

Chili’s at 3810 South General Bruce Drive in Temple got a 93 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the lowboys needed to be cleaned or fixed because they were broken.

The inside of the ice machine and part of the soda machine were moldy.

Also, other areas needed some attention, enough to withhold the permit.

This week’s Clean Plate Award goes to Treno & 1st Street Roasters at 112 South 1st Street in Temple.

The food safety worker wrote on the inspection log, “very clean! good job!” for both spots.

Stop by Treno for a margarita or pepperoni and pineapple pizza and one of 30 beverages on tap.

Then step into First Street Roasters for your choice of coffee from around the world.

