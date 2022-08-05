Temple Police arrest two suspects in connection to robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department has arrested one adult and one teen in connection to a robbery.

Officers were dispatched at 12:41 p.m. Friday to the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive where witnesses said two suspects, 16 and 17 ,drove off in a stolen Infinity Sedan.

The vehicle’s license plate was shared with responding officers, when one officer noticed he was driving behind the stolen vehicle and a chase ensued.

The suspects then crashed into two parked pickup trucks, causing the pickup trucks to collide with another vehicle in the area of South 61st St. and Scott Blvd.

The two suspects then ran on foot when officers apprehended them into custody, according to police.

The 17-year-old was taken to the Bell County Jail while the minor was taken to the Killeen Detention Center.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is to contact 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

