Couple arrested for producing sexually abusive videos on adopted children

OXFORD, Ga. (CBS46) - A couple in Oxford was arrested after detectives uncovered they produced homemade child sexual abuse material with “at least one child who lived in their home.”

Detectives tell CBS46 News that they executed a search warrant on July 27 at 813 St. Regis Way in Oxford after they received a tip about an individual who “may have been downloading child sexual abuse material.”

Officials confirmed to CBS46 News they identified Zachary Zulock and William Zulock as the men who allegedly committed sexually abusive acts and documented it on videos.

Detectives say they collected evidence confirming the two adoptive fathers of a sibling pair living at the Oxford home engaged in sexually abusive acts and videos.

They each face pending aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children charges.

The Walton County’s Division of Family and Child Services office has been notified about the need for emergency protective placement of the two young children.

Officials say the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, digital forensic investigators and special agents provided operational support and analytics in this case.

The children, officials say, are in custody and safe.

This is an active investigation.

