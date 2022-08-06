It’s possible we dip below 100 this weekend!

Over the weekend, the weather pattern might just shift enough to see our triple-digit stretch come to an end (it’ll be close), a few more clouds around, and maybe even some spotty rain. It won’t be much but we will take what we can get! There’s a little tropical wave in the Gulf but it doesn’t have much power to it - just some scattered rain wrapping around and moving into southeast Texas. It’s close enough that we might see some isolated showers in the afternoons over the weekend. Those that have the highest chance of seeing rain live south and east of I-35. Some lucky enough to see rain could get .10″-.25″.

We’re forecasting highs Saturday between 97° and 101°. It’ll be a close call but the triple digit streak just might end - if we can get some rain or even just more cloud cover over the sensor at the Waco airport. If we don’t break it on Saturday, we will likely not break the streak for 3-4 more days. Mid-week next week could feature a weak front that could drop us back into the upper 90s for a few days, a few extra clouds could linger around, and we might even squeeze a little rain into that window of time. The chance isn’t overly high, but it’s nice to at least have the chance for rain in the forecast. We haven’t seen really any measurable rain in 22 days and of course the last 11 months have really short-changed us in the rain department too. Every drop we can see is nice!

High pressure is expected to move right back over the state next weekend so triple-digits will return. The returning ridge of high pressure next week likely will be a bit weaker than what we’ve seen so far this summer, but another heat dome moves back in nevertheless.

