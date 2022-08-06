Keeping an eye on that triple digit streak closely this weekend

It was another hot day across Central Texas Saturday afternoon, but you can thank the cloud cover for helping “cool” our temperatures down a few degrees.

Sea breeze showers and storms will be possible across parts of Central Texas through sundown Saturday. Coverage will be spotty and if you’re lucky you’ll see brief heavy rainfall, lightning, and some gusty winds.

Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are in store for Saturday night. Winds remain breezy out of the south/southeast and that will help keep us muggy. Waking up Sunday morning look for temperatures in the mid 70s to around 80°.

We’ll monitor the triple digit streak once again Sunday. Temperatures look like they may stay just below 100°, but it’ll be close. For Sunday afternoon look for those hot and humid conditions with highs around 95° to 101° possible across Central Texas.

Rain chances are not great for our area to end the weekend end. A few spotty showers or storms may be possible in some parts of Central Texas Sunday afternoon and evening. The best chance to see any rain looks to be across our southeastern counties. Brief heavy rain and gusty winds would be the major concern, but you better count yourself lucky if you manage to see any rain.

Rain chances remain low to kick off the new work week. We’ll continue to monitor the sea breeze for those late day isolated showers and storms Monday into Tuesday. Rain chances look to increase a bit potentially late Tuesday through Thursday as a weak cold front moves into north Texas. There’re still some questions about how far south this boundary will travel and if it will make its way into Central Texas. That will be influencing our temperatures and who sees some rain.

The good news is that we’ll have more Gulf moisture moving into Central Texas for the upcoming work week which should help keep our temperatures in check. It will bring us more cloud cover and leaves at least some in Central Texas with some rain. Coverage is still not looking great, and this will not be a drought busting rain, but we’ll definitely take what we can get at this point.

Afternoon temperatures still look to be in the upper 90s to low 100s for Monday and Tuesday. As the cold front moves into north Texas, temperatures will “cool” down into the mid to upper 90s by Wednesday and could remain like that through the end of the work week. Yes, it will still be hot, but that is actually where we are supposed to be for this time of the year. The potential to see that triple digit streak come to an end looking a little more promising by the middle of the work week.

By next weekend conditions look to dry out and temperatures could warm back into the low 100s.

