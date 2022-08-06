Salvation Army Waco is looking to ‘Stuff the bus’ and get kids the necessary supplies for back to school

Three day supply drive aims to prepare students for their first day back in the classroom
The supply drive lasts all tax-free weekend.
By Josh Bowering
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Hewitt, Texas (KWTX) - The first day of school is right around the corner and The Salvation Army is making sure kids in the area are prepared with the necessary supplies.

This tax-free weekend, The Salvation Army is looking to stuff the bus with school supplies for local families ahead of the first day of school.

“Children are our priority and education is power and we’re trying to help give them the tools that they need to succeed in school,” said Priscilla Duron.

Duron volunteered with her daughter on behalf of the National Charity League of Waco where she is also the Vice President.

During back-to-school season, parents expect to pay up to $600 for school supplies for their child.

As wages are down and expenses are up, school related expenses can sometimes be pushed to the side, leaving kids unprepared for that first day.

The stuff the bus supply drive aims to relieve that issue and help cross off the needed supplies from your list.

“The school doesn’t supply anything for them. Teachers can’t afford to do this. This is what the community does. We know this community can pull together, do this for our children,” said Major April Taylor.

Coinciding with tax-free weekend, the supply drive started on Friday and will last through Sunday at participating Walmart locations in the area.

During Saturday’s collection efforts, a bright yellow school bus sat parked outside of the Walmart on Sun Valley Drive in Hewitt, calling on shoppers to donate a notebook or two during their tax-free shopping.

Along with collecting the supplies, volunteers made it known how having those supplies, or not, can affect a child’s performance while at school.

“There’s nothing worse than coming to school unprepared and if they have the tools to be prepared that’s going to help them succeed with their grades and then further themselves in life,” said Duron.

Starting Friday August 12, The Salvation Army will begin handing out the supplies they collected during the three-day drive.

Supplies can also be dropped off to The Salvation Army on West Waco Drive at any time before Friday.

Supply drive Walmart locations: look for a box designed after a yellow school bus

4320 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX 76710

1521 I-35 N, Bellmead, TX 76705

600 Hewitt Dr, Waco, TX 76712

733 Sun Valley Blvd, Hewitt, TX 76643

