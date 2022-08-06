Temple Fire and Rescue responding to brushfire on HK Dodgen Loop

Roads continue to be blocked. All residents should avoid the area if possible.
Scene of the brushfire
Scene of the brushfire
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 15 acre brushfire is underway with Temple firefighters at the scene.

Temple firefighters responded to to the fire at 2:23 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 5500 Block of SW HK Dodgen Loop.

Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department and Moffat Fire Department are also on scene due to wind contributing to the fire.

The cause of the fire was due to sparks from a motor vehicle accident, according to investigators.

Roads continue to be blocked.

All residents should avoid the area if possible.

