Temple Fire and Rescue responding to brushfire on HWY 36
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 10 acre brushfire is underway on Highway 26 near the Wildflower Country Club in Temple.
Temple Fire and Rescue responded to the scene after a call was made at 2:23 p.m. Aug. 6 where it was 40 feet wide.
Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department and Moffat Fire Department are also on scene.
No other information is available at this time.
This is a developing story.
