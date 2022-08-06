Temple Fire and Rescue responding to brushfire on HWY 36

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 10 acre brushfire is underway on Highway 26 near the Wildflower Country Club in Temple.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded to the scene after a call was made at 2:23 p.m. Aug. 6 where it was 40 feet wide.

Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department and Moffat Fire Department are also on scene.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

