9 wounded in shooting outside Cincinnati bar, police say

9 people shot in OTR overnight
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Police in Cincinnati are investigating a shooting that left nine people injured Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:00 am outside of Mr. Pitiful’s bar at 13th and Main Streets, WXIX reported.

Lt. Col. Mike John says the victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and none were in critical condition.

He says an officer fired one shot at the suspect as that person fled the scene, but it’s unknown whether the shooter was wounded.

John says there was a large police presence in the area due to the crowds that have been on Main Street for the last month or so.

Witnesses and anyone with video of the shooting are asked to contact authorities.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash along NB I-35
Temple police identify crash victim who was killed in accident
Bruce Wade Tipton, 61, and Wells White II, 62, were arrested and taken to the Bosque County Jail.
Bosque County Sheriff deputies arrest suspects during search warrant at residence for a second time in the year
Paisley Groschke, 13, an incoming freshman at Riesel High School, was crowned the next Miss...
Miss Central Texas 2022 crowned
Pro-lifers and pro-choicers clashed Tuesday night as the City of Waco looks into becoming a...
Sides clash as Waco looks at GRACE Act
Police working to determine the cause of the crash.
Waco Police identify victim who died on the scene of Loop 340 crash

Latest News

Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz, checks into evidence the weapon used in the MSD shooting...
Parkland shooter’s prosecutor had bloody facts on his side
Ukraine is a major global grain supplier but the war blocked most exports. An international...
Shift in war’s front seen as ships cleared to leave Ukraine
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden leaves White House for 1st time since getting COVID-19
In a speech before the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Inflation...
Dems push Biden climate, health priorities toward Senate OK