An inside look at Waco’s first home for teen sex trafficking victims

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After a unanimous approval of a transitional permit from the Waco City Council, the Reagan House is now one step closer to opening doors.

The house is now waiting for approval for a second and final permit from the Health and Human Services Department.

Under Unbound Now Waco, the home will serve as a safe place to live for teen victims of sex trafficking ages 12 to 17. The safe space can house up to six girls in its three bedrooms.

It’s a first for Central Texas and has been in the making for more than 10 years.

“This has been a dream of our founder Susan Peters since she started Unbound Now and we feel like the time is now,” Unbound Now Waco executive director Kristi Hayes said.

The modern and completely renovated home also has a living room, laundry room, kitchen, dining room and two bathrooms.

“It’s beautiful,” Hayes said. “We wanted to make it a space where it didn’t feel like this transitional shelter.”

Blake and Reagan Henry donated the house, but it needed a complete overhaul. All funding for furniture and renovations came from donations.

“Our community has said that we want to make sure that there is a space for them to truly recover and heal,” Hayes said.

Once the second permit is approved, the Reagan House plans on opening its doors on Oct. 1.

Unbound Now Waco is still needing more donations to hire the best licensed professionals to stay at the home with the girls. If you would like to donate, visit the organization’s website.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.