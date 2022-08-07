Another day of double-digit heat possible?

A high temperature of 99° was recorded at the Waco Regional Airport Saturday afternoon. That officially put an end to our 35-day triple digit streak that we were on since July 2nd. We’ll monitor the triple digit streak once again Sunday. Temperatures look like they may stay just below 100° again, but it’ll be close. For Sunday afternoon look for those hot and humid conditions with highs around 95° to 100° possible across Central Texas.

Some clouds expected heading out this Sunday morning. It is a muggy start to the day with temperatures in the mid 70s to around 80°. Morning clouds will give way before another round of clouds builds in for the afternoon. Winds stay breezy out of the south/southeast today, which helps keep us muggy. Temperatures may stay in the 90s this afternoon but feels like temperatures may feel more like the low 100s.

Rain chances are not great for our area to end the weekend. A few spotty showers or storms may be possible in some parts of Central Texas Sunday afternoon and evening. The best chance to see any rain looks to be across areas east of I-35. Brief heavy rain and gusty winds would be the major concern, but you better count yourself lucky if you manage to see any rain.

Rain chances remain low to kick off the new work week. We’ll continue to monitor the sea breeze for those late day isolated showers and storms Monday into Tuesday. Rain chances look to increase a bit potentially late Tuesday through Thursday as a weak cold front moves into north Texas. There’re still some questions about how far south this boundary will travel and if it will make its way into Central Texas. That will be influencing our temperatures and who sees some rain.

The good news is that we’ll have more Gulf moisture moving into Central Texas for the upcoming work week which should help keep our temperatures in check. It will bring us more cloud cover and leaves at least some in Central Texas with some rain. Coverage is still not looking great, and this will not be a drought busting rain, but we’ll definitely take what we can get at this point.

Afternoon temperatures still look to be in the upper 90s to low 100s for Monday and Tuesday. As the cold front moves into north Texas, temperatures will “cool” down into the mid to upper 90s by Wednesday and could remain like that through the end of the work week. Yes, it will still be hot, but that is actually where we are supposed to be for this time of the year. By next weekend conditions look to dry out and temperatures could warm back into the low 100s.

